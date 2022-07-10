Karnataka: Car falls into rivulet, two men feared drowned
Two persons were feared dead after a car accidentally fell into a swollen rivulet and washed away on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subrahmanya state highway in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early on Sunday.
Police said the car was driven by Dhanush (26) from Kundadka in Vittal town. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwar.
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told reporters here that the incident came to light after going through footage from CCTV cameras installed in a nearby mosque.
The car got swept away around 12.30 am.
A search operation was carried out by the local police, fire and emergency service personnel along with public and four divers from Savanoor.
After several hours, the team managed to retrieve the car by Sunday afternoon but the two passengers in the vehicle were missing.
It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream. The search operations are continuing, they said.
