Karnataka: Case registered over playing of "provocative song" in front of mosque
The Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have registered a case against the organizers of a Ganesh Mandali and the DJ Owner for allegedly playing a provocative song in front of a mosque.
As per the police, the incident happened during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 10, when a song, which was allegedly provocative in nature, was played in front of Mahibas Masjid, near the Super Market Area around midnight 2 o'clock.
The case has been registered at the Brahampaur Police Station. The accused are namely Tukaram Mahendrakar, Ambresh Bhovi, two commoners, and one DJ owner named Saleem, according to the FIR. Some others have also been booked by the police.
The accused have been booked under sections 295(A), 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 31 and 103 of the Karnataka Police Act, the police said.
Further investigation is underway in the case.
7 charred to death in Secunderabad showroom, hotel fire
At least seven people were charred to death and another 10 were injured when a fire broke out in an electric bike showroom and later spread to a hotel located above in Telangana's Secunderabad late on Monday night. Police said at least 25 people were staying at the hotel. State minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, police commissioner C V Anand, director general (fire department) Sanjay Kumar Jain, and other top officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operations.
Sector 90 development: GMADA to de-reserve 43 acres of forest land, develop parks
Over seven years after GMADA acquired 229 acres to develop Sector 90, near Lakhnaur village, the authority has decided to deserve the 43 acres of forest land falling in the area and develop parks. “Consequently, we cannot cut out plots on the area. So, we have decided to develop the forest land as parks after de-reservation,” he said. As per the original plan, GMADA was to initially develop 144 acres.
Sippy Sidhu case: CBI charges Kalyani with murder, cites ‘direct’ evidence
The CBI on Monday charged daughter of a Himachal Pradesh high court judge, Kalyani Singh, with the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. In the charge sheet, the federal agency has cited “direct” evidence linking daughter of justice Sabina, 36, Kalyani, with the murder of Sippy, her former boyfriend, who was shot dead at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015.
Sole chemist at GMSH-16: Chandigarh admn adds new clauses in tenders for new shops at 4 govt hospitals
Three days after it was found that the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was being operated by the same firm for the past 29 years, the UT administration on Monday added new clauses in the tenders for allotting new medical shops at city's four government hospitals. Minimum discount fixed The tenders also say that the medical shop will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week.
Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards
The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents. According to the India Meteorological Department, 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.
