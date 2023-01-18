Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: CM Bommai slams Congress leader's ‘prostitute’ comparison remark

Karnataka: CM Bommai slams Congress leader's ‘prostitute’ comparison remark

Updated on Jan 18, 2023

The Congress leader stirred a controversy when he compared MLAs jumping ships with “women who sell her body for food”.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday reacted to Leader of Opposition in legislative council BK Hariprasad's controversial statement against state minister Anand Singh. The Congress leader compared the state state minister to a “prostitute” for quitting Congress in 2019. “I can't react to such a low, cheap statement. This is my reaction,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson S Prakash recalled Hariprasad's statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gujarat assembly elections. “Karnataka Congress leaders are using abusive language against their political opponents. BK Hariprasad & Siddaramaiah are using such language. Even during Gujarat elections, BK Hariprasad used derogatory language against PM's parents,” Prakash told ANI.

The Congress leader stirred a controversy when he compared MLAs jumping ships with “women who sell her body for food”. “A woman who sells her body for food,we call her prostitute.I leave it to you what you'll call MLAs who sold themselves.Teach lesson to local MLA in poll,” he said at an event in Hosapete.

Following backlash from BJP, Hariprasad alleged that the right-wing party has “twisted" his statement. “They are creating unnecessary controversy about sex workers. We have great respect for sex workers. I apologise if they are hurt,” he told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Sign out