Karnataka CM Bommai slams Congress: 'Not here to protect anyone'

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday spoke on the arrests made by his government in two criminal cases while he slammed the Congress, which was in power in the state in coalition with the JDS before the BJP government took over, at the same time. The accused "would have been covered up if the Congress was in power", Bommai said, as he lauded his the state authorities for taking prompt action in the two cases.

He was talking about the recruitment and bribery cases. Additional director-general of police, Amrit Paul, was arrested by the criminal investigation department in the police sub inspectors' (PSI) recruitment scam case. Another arrest – made by the anti-corruption bureau – was related to the collecting of bribery to settle a land dispute case. IAS officer J Manjunath was held in the case, four days after he was transferred from the post of Bengaluru urban district deputy commissioner (DC), reported news agency ANI.

Speaking on the matter, Bommai was quoted as telling ANI: “Our government unearthed the whole case. The CID was given a free hand to investigate the case and spare none. ADGP who was heading the recruitment arrested after proof was found against him. Similarly, in another case, an IAS officer (J Manjunath) has been arrested. We're not here to protect anyone. If someone has done wrong then action will be taken...If Congress government would have been there then they would have covered up the whole case,” he added.

The former Karnataka government of the Congress-JDS coalition had collapsed in 2019 - with the BJP taking over the reins of the state.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON