Karnataka CM Bommai slams Congress: 'Not here to protect anyone'
- Bommai was talking about the recruitment and bribery cases.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday spoke on the arrests made by his government in two criminal cases while he slammed the Congress, which was in power in the state in coalition with the JDS before the BJP government took over, at the same time. The accused "would have been covered up if the Congress was in power", Bommai said, as he lauded his the state authorities for taking prompt action in the two cases.
He was talking about the recruitment and bribery cases. Additional director-general of police, Amrit Paul, was arrested by the criminal investigation department in the police sub inspectors' (PSI) recruitment scam case. Another arrest – made by the anti-corruption bureau – was related to the collecting of bribery to settle a land dispute case. IAS officer J Manjunath was held in the case, four days after he was transferred from the post of Bengaluru urban district deputy commissioner (DC), reported news agency ANI.
Speaking on the matter, Bommai was quoted as telling ANI: “Our government unearthed the whole case. The CID was given a free hand to investigate the case and spare none. ADGP who was heading the recruitment arrested after proof was found against him. Similarly, in another case, an IAS officer (J Manjunath) has been arrested. We're not here to protect anyone. If someone has done wrong then action will be taken...If Congress government would have been there then they would have covered up the whole case,” he added.
The former Karnataka government of the Congress-JDS coalition had collapsed in 2019 - with the BJP taking over the reins of the state.
(With ANI inputs)
Haryana: Man arrested for attempt to extort ₹10 lakh in Panipat
Panipat police have arrested a man for making a ransom call to a local commission agent by posing as a member of Kala Jatheri gang. He had demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion money from the commission agent. The accused has been identified as Ajay of Budha Khera village in Jind. The police said that they have now arrested three persons, including Ajay, Sunil alias Sahil and Akhil, in this case.
Four arrested for stealing copper wires from transformers in Karnal
Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of copper wires from transformers with the arrest of four of its members. The police said that they have recovered 2.5 quintal of copper wires, one illegal pistol, and three motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bilal and Amjad alias Biaggi of Yamunanagar, Vasim Akram of Saharanpur, and Tahir of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Patiala man held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Karnal
Karnal police on Monday said they have arrested a Punjab-based man for his alleged involvement in writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of two education institutions in the city on June 20. The arrested man has been identified as Manjeet of Duladi village in Patiala. A police spokesperson said another accused, a resident of Barnala, Resham Singh was arrested by a team led by Assandh ASP Rajpurohit from Gurditpur village of Patiala on Sunday.
Haryana: Two interstate suppliers nabbed with arms
Haryana Police have arrested two interstate arms suppliers and seized four pistols, three countrymade pistols, and seven magazines from their possession in Nuh district. A police spokesperson said accused Gurvinder and Manjeet of Rajasthan's Bharatpur were arrested following a tip-off that they would come to Firozpur Jhirka to supply illegal weapons to an unknown person. The accused were nabbed at a naka.
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
