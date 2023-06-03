Karnataka CM, deputy CM, other leaders express grief over Odisha train accident

Following the deadly train accident in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which killed over 235 people, several leaders from Karnataka expressed grief, with chief minister Siddaramaiah saying he is "deeply disturbed by the news. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (left) and his deputy DK Shivakumar (right). (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The CM tweeted late on Friday that his deepest condolences are with the families of the victims and that he wishes a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in the crash.

“Deeply disturbed by the news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha which has killed more than 50 people. May their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. #TrainAccident” he tweeted.

Other leaders including deputy CM DK Shivakumar and former CM Basavaraj Bommai also expressed condolences online. Shivakumar called the accident “extremely distressing and heart-breaking”.

“Extremely distressing and heart-breaking news coming from Balasore, Odisha where the coaches of #CoromandelExpress derailed, resulting in a massive accident with another train. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragedy in such difficult times. #TrainAccident,” his tweet read.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” BJP leader Bommai posted.

As per the latest information available, Railway officials in Bengaluru on Saturday said no one from the reserved coaches of the of Bengaluru-Howrah train got injured or died, while few passengers from the General Seating (GS) coach sustained some injuries, news agency PTI reported.

Several other trains got diverted or cancelled followed the accident. Further information is underway.