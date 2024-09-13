Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inspected the development works in Bengaluru on Thursday and reviewed the under-construction Hebbal junction flyover. He also travelled to Vidhan Soudha from KR Puram on a metro train and interacted with commuters. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inspects infrastructure works in Bengaluru, travels to Vidhana Soudha in metro

Siddaramaiah, along with Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) officials, visited Hebbal junction, and officials said that the construction work would be wrapped by the end of December. This flyover is expected to ease the most crucial bottleneck in the city and it is going to help commuters to exit and enter the city without getting stuck in the traffic.

The chief minister then visited KR Puram and reviewed about KR Puram-Silk board metro line. This metro line is expected to be launched by next and it is the most anticipated metro line in the city. The Outer Ring Road will get a metro connection, once the KR Puram-Silk board line gets launched and the traffic is expected to reduce, especially on peak hours. The metro officials updated the status of the project to the chief minister.

Siddaramaiah also directed BBMP officials to fill all the potholes in the city immediately. He said that ₹1,700 crore has already been allotted for the white-topping of damaged roads in the city, and they are aiming to make Bengaluru a pothole-free city.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is currently on a US trip, earlier set a 15-day deadline for BBMP officials to fill all potholes in Bengaluru. He said, “I asked the BBMP commissioner to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in the next 15 days. The civic body found 2,795 potholes across the city and they will be filled with the cost of ₹660 crore. Compared to previous years, people are now less affected due to rains.”