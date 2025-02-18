Menu Explore
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah prefers silence over 'power-sharing pact' in govt

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 18, 2025 06:09 PM IST

A section of Congress MLAs and ministers has been backing Siddaramaiah and want him to complete the five-year term.

Amid a tussle between Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Cooperative Minister K N Rajanna over the 'power-sharing agreement', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he would prefer not to speak.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

It was rumoured that there was a secret power-sharing formula, according to which Siddaramaiah would be the chief minister for the first half of the Congress government’s five-year term and then Shivakumar would replace him.

On the other hand, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, has been trying to silence his opponents within the party, asking them to refrain from any such discussions as it causes damage to the party.

During an interaction with reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah preferred not to speak on the issue.

"I will not speak about the controversy now. Rajanna and Shivakumar have expressed their views," he said.

When asked whether the power-sharing agreement was for real, he said, "How many times should I tell you that the high command takes the final decision? Whatever they (high command) decide will be applicable to all".

Rajanna on Monday hit out at Shivakumar, urging him not to "misuse" the name of the AICC and the party high command.

He was reacting to Shivakumar's statement on Sunday, in which he indirectly hit out at Rajanna and other party leaders and ministers considered close to CM Siddaramaiah, saying that there was no need for anyone to make statements 'misusing' the name of the CM, the undisputed leader of the Congress party in Karnataka.

