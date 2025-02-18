Bengaluru metro lost more than 6 lakh passengers after fare hike: BJP MP PC Mohan

Bengaluru's Namma Metro, which has been facing criticism over its recent fare hike, has reportedly lost over six lakh passengers since the revised charges were implemented, according to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan. He has urged an immediate rollback of the fare increase to regain lost commuters, as many have started opting for alternative modes of transport for their daily travel. Bengaluru's Namma Metro reportedly lost more than 6 lakh passengers after recent fare hike.

PC Mohan also took aim at the Karnataka government, holding it responsible for the situation and warning that its alleged mismanagement would have severe consequences for Bengaluru. In a post on X, the BJP MP accused the Congress-led state administration of causing a sharp decline in metro ridership, citing a loss of over 6.26 lakh passengers since the fare hike on February 9.

Siddaramaiah shifts blame to central government

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah countered these claims, asserting that the central government played a significant role in revising the metro fares. He acknowledged that the proposal for the hike came from the Karnataka government but emphasized that the final decision was made by a central committee led by a High Court justice. "It was not solely the State Government’s decision to increase fares. While we proposed the revision, it was only approved after a central committee’s review," he clarified.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw placed the responsibility back on the Karnataka government, stating that local authorities are better positioned to understand regional concerns and should take charge of major decisions regarding Metro projects. He insisted that any queries about the fare hike should be directed to the Chief Minister.

Since the fare hike was announced, Namma Metro has faced intense public outrage, along with strong opposition from political leaders. In response to mounting criticism and multiple appeals, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao to reassess the sections where fares had seen the steepest increase. Following this directive, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) introduced a revised fare structure on Thursday, reducing the maximum fare increase from 100% to 71%. However, the base fare of ₹10 and the highest fare of ₹90 remain unchanged.

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao confirmed that the revised fare structure has already been implemented. Despite this adjustment, commuters continue to demand a full rollback, arguing that metro travel remains unaffordable for many.