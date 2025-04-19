Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah spotted relishing dosa at Bengaluru's iconic CTR, recalls fond memories

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a brief break from his political engagements on Friday to visit one of Bengaluru’s most beloved eateries, Central Tiffin Room (CTR) in Malleshwaram. Known for its iconic crispy dosas, CTR has been a staple of the city's culinary landscape for decades.(X/Siddaramaiah)

Sharing a photo from his visit, the Chief Minister wrote, “Amidst politics, I took some time out and went to the Central Tiffin Room in Malleshwaram, popularly known as CTR. I remembered eating dosa there years ago.”

Reflecting on the experience, Siddaramaiah praised the consistency in quality that the restaurant has maintained over the years. “The fact that CTR has maintained the quality of the dosa’s taste even now was confirmed today while eating a masala dosa there again,” he added.

CTR, a Bengaluru institution since 1920, has long been celebrated for its authentic South Indian fare. Earlier this year, the iconic eatery took a major step forward by launching its first outlet at Kempegowda International Airport. Located in Terminal 2, the new branch brings the beloved flavors of Bengaluru to travelers from around the world, offering a menu of local favorites such as dosas, idlis, and filter coffee.

The airport outlet has already won hearts. Expressing his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), Bengaluru Airport’s Chief Operating Officer, Satyaki Raghunath, wrote, “The best feeling ever – really chuffed to see @ctr1920 outside #T2 at @BLRAirport. As someone who spent all my childhood holidays in Malleswaram, this is just the best feeling. I had my first #BenneMasala today. Delicious!”

