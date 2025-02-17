Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present state budget on March 7

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he will present the state budget for 2025-26 on March 7. This will mark the 16th budget of Siddaramaiah, who also currently holds finance portfolio in state cabinet. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Also Read - Usage of potable water for non-drinking purposes banned in Bengaluru, ₹5k fine to be imposed

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah also said that the Assembly session is set to commence on March 3. As it is the first session of the year, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will deliver a joint address to both houses of the state legislature on the opening day. Discussions on the Governor’s speech will take place over the next three days—March 4, 5, and 6—while the budget presentation is scheduled for March 7.

Following the budget announcement, a detailed discussion will be conducted, after which the Chief Minister will respond towards the end of March. The duration of the session will be determined by the Business Advisory Committee.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah also held a pre-budget consultative meeting with farmer leaders and representatives of various agricultural organizations. Despite dealing with knee pain, he mentioned that he had been engaging in discussions with different departments at his official residence over the past few days and had come to Vidhana Soudha to interact with farmers who had gathered in large numbers.

"Farmer leaders and organization representatives have shared their concerns and suggestions, and we will consider them while preparing the budget. We will include as much as possible within our financial constraints," he assured, emphasizing that his government remains committed to supporting farmers and the agricultural sector.

Also Read - Karnataka Minister Rajanna asks DK Shivakumar not to 'misuse' high command's name

Addressing concerns about inflation and rising prices, Siddaramaiah acknowledged the high expectations placed on him. He stated that both the central and state governments must work together to control price hikes, adding that the Union government holds greater responsibility in tackling the issue. Karnataka, he said, will do its best within its capacity.

The Chief Minister also accused the Union government of failing to release its share of funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in proportion to the pace at which the state has been implementing the scheme.

(With PTI inputs)