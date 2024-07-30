 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges removal of Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Cabinet | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges removal of Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Cabinet

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 30, 2024 10:34 AM IST

Siddaramaiah emphasised that entrusting the finance portfolio to someone lacking fundamental understanding is a 'highly risky' decision.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately remove Nirmala Sitharaman from the cabinet, asserting that it is extremely dangerous to have her as the Finance Minister without basic budgetary knowledge. He emphasised that entrusting the finance portfolio to someone lacking fundamental understanding is a 'highly risky' decision.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges removal of Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Cabinet
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges removal of Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Cabinet

Also Read - AI-powered cameras catch 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway for traffic violations

The CM while speaking about Nirmala Sitharaman's Sunday press conference criticised the FM for her alleged "desperate attempts to cover up the injustices done to Karnataka by the Modi government". He noted that Sitharaman's misleading statements ultimately reveal that the central government has provided minimal support to Karnataka. "According to Sitharaman, the previous UPA government (2004-2014) granted Karnataka 60,779 crore, whereas the NDA government (2014-2024) provided 2,36,955 crore. However, they have forgotten to mention how much the central government's budget size has increased over the past ten years. Whether this omission is due to ignorance or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public needs to be clarified," a statement shared by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Also Read - Sixty cameras installed on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway to detect over speeding

In 2013-14, the central government's budget was 16.06 lakh crore. At that time, Karnataka received 16,428 crore as grants and 15,005 crore as tax share, totalling 31,483 crore, which accounted for 1.9 per cent of the total budget, he pointed out. In 2024-25, the central government's budget size is 48.02 lakh crore. During this period, Karnataka will receive 15,229 crore as grants and 44,485 crore as the tax share, totaling 1.2 per cent of the budget. If Karnataka were to receive the same 1.9 per cent share as in 2013-14, the state would get 91,580 crore. Due to the unfair treatment by the Narendra Modi government, Karnataka has lost 31,866 crore for 2024-25, he said. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made misleading statements claiming an increase in Karnataka's tax share from the central government. According to her, Karnataka received 81,791 crore during the UPA government and 2.9 lakh crore during the NDA government (2014-2024)."

However, the 14th Finance Commission set Karnataka's tax share at 4.72 per cent, which the 15th Finance Commission reduced to 3.64 per cent, resulting in an estimated loss of 62,098 crore in the tax share alone over the past five years. Sitharaman has attempted to conceal this significant reduction. Grant in aids for 2024-25 is still less than that we received in 2013-14 under UPA, Siddaramaiah said. He further said that Karnataka ranks second in the country for GST collection and first for GST growth at 17 per cent. Despite this, the state receives only 52 per cent of the collected GST funds.

Due to the unscientific implementation of GST, Karnataka lost about 59,274 crore from 2017-18 to 2023-24. According to Siddaramaiah, in 2023-24, the Centre collected over 4.30 lakh crore from Karnataka in taxes, cesses, and surcharges, but returned only 50-53,000 crore, equating to just 12-13 for every 100 collected, including 37,000 crore in tax share and 13,005 crore for central-sponsored schemes. "Over the past six years, the union government's budget has nearly doubled. In 2018-19, the budget was 24,42,213 crore, with Karnataka receiving 46,288 crore. By 2023-24, the budget grew to 45,03,097 crore, but Karnataka received only 50,257 crore. Despite the budget doubling, Karnataka's share remained unchanged," he noted.

"After recognising the significant injustice done to Karnataka, the 15th Finance Commission recommended a special grant of 5,495 crore for the state. However, this recommendation was rejected by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is a representative from Karnataka. As a result, Karnataka did not receive the recommended funds," he alleged. "Due to the central government's discriminatory policies, Karnataka has been deprived of its rightful share of 1,87,867 crore from 2017-18 to the present. This amount is more than half of Karnataka's revised budget size of 3.24 lakh crore. Specifically, it equates to 57 per cent of the current fiscal year's (2024-25) budget. This significant financial loss has occurred since the BJP-led central government took power."

Additionally, the 15th Finance Commission recommended 3,000 crore for Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road and 3,000 crore for water resource development, including lakes. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected these recommendations, resulting in a loss of approximately 11,495 crore for the state, he claimed.

"Over the past ten years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have unjustly allocated taxes and grants to states governed by opposition parties. It is ironic that Nirmala Sitharaman, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Karnataka, has acted against the state's interests. Given her actions, she lacks the moral authority to speak about Karnataka's financial status," he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges removal of Nirmala Sitharaman from Union Cabinet
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On