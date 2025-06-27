Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025

Karnataka CM to meet protesting farmers on July 4 over land acquisition in Bengaluru

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S, Bengaluru
Jun 27, 2025 11:55 AM IST

Following a rally, farmers demand withdrawal of land acquisition notification as CM Siddaramaiah schedules meeting for July 4.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold talks with farmers on July 4 amid ongoing protests against the acquisition of large tracts of "fertile land" for a proposed aerospace park in Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(ANI Grab )
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah(ANI Grab )

Farmers have been opposing the acquisition of over 1,000 acres of agricultural land across 13 villages in the region, and demanding that the notification for it be withdrawn. 

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with Devanahalli Channarayapatna farmer activists and leaders of the Samyukta Horata Vedike on July 4," his office said in a statement. 

"After discussing with the farmer leaders who met him today, the Chief Minister said that he will hold a comprehensive meeting on the demands and problems of the farmers at 11 am on July 4," it said. 

A large number of farmers had held a "Devanahalli Chalo" rally on Wednesday, during which they had set a 24-hour deadline to the government to withdraw its notification. 

Despite the CM calling a meeting on July 4, farmers have decided to continue their protest until talks are held.

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
