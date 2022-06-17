Karnataka CM to visit New Delhi on Friday to meet Union Ministers

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a visit to New Delhi on Friday, to meet Union Ministers and to take part in a television network's event.

According to the CM's tour plan shared with the media by his office, he will be leaving for New Delhi from Bengaluru in the morning and will be meeting Union Ministers after reaching the national capital.

After taking part in a television network's event later in the day, he will be attending the GST meeting through video conferencing. Bommai will be leaving for Bengaluru from New Delhi in the evening.

There is no official confirmation regarding whether he will be meeting BJP's central leadership during the visit. The CM's New Delhi visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled two-day visit to Karnataka on June 20 and 21.

The Karnataka CM was last in Delhi on May 20, which was his second visit to Delhi in 10 days. The unscheduled surprise trip to the national capital sparked buzz that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was close to firming up the outline of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion or reshuffle.