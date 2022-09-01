Karnataka crime news: Assamese drug peddler nabbed in Madikeri
Cops in Kodagu arrested a drug peddlers from Assam and seized cannabis worth ₹50,000.
Police in Kodagu district of Karnataka on Wednesday nabbed an Assamese man for selling cannabis illegally near Kandakere in Chettalli village. Kodagu's SP shared details of the case on social media, saying cops have seized drugs worth around ₹50,000 from the accused.
The suspect's identity could not be ascertained, however, the incident occurred within Madikeri Rural police station limits.
“Madikeri Rural Police has arrested an Assamese man who was trying to sell cannabis illegally at Kandakere of Chettalli village under Madikeri rural police station and seized cannabis worth approximately ₹50,000. Appreciate the work of police officers and staff,” the SP of Kodagu posted on Twitter.
Also read: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported from Bengaluru
This comes after a similar drug bust on Tuesday in the district, wherein cops at Kodagu's Bhagmandal police station cracked an inter-sate drug peddling racket, arresting a gang of three, all from neighbouring Kerala. Police also seized hash oil and drugs worth ₹10 lakhs from the trio.
(This report will be updated with more crime news stories throughout the day)
-
MBBS student found hanging in her room at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital
A 22-year-old final year MBBS student was found hanging in her room at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday morning, police said and added they have recovered a note in her diary that suggests she was under depression. Deputy police commissioner (south-west Delhi) Manoj C said they were informed about the alleged suicide around at 3:30am.
-
Recruit reportedly executed for trying to flee ULFA-I camps in Myanmar, spying
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent has reportedly executed a recruit for trying to flee from its camps in Myanmar thrice and spying on the outfit at the Assam Police's behest. In a statement on Wednesday, the outfit said it “sentenced” Rihon Asom, who is from Assam's Goalpara district, to death following a “trial” on Tuesday. Local media reported Asom was executed on Wednesday. He reportedly accepted his “mistake” and sought another chance.
-
Karnataka to take merciless action against properties blocking flow of rainwater
A day after many areas here were inundated due to heavy rain and breached lake bunds, the Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to "mercilessly" remove properties blocking rainwater flow. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Disaster Management Act permits "merciless removal" of blocks causing water stagnation. Chief Minister Bommai said there was waterlogging in many residential layouts because the developers did not build a proper drain. He added that all such blocks would be removed.
-
Students of Murugha Math shifted to govt hostel after POCSO case against seer
The students of Murugha Math were shifted to the government hostel here after a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the chief pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru for the alleged sexual abuse of high school girls. It is learnt that the police team is frequently visiting the Math and the hostel ever since the case came to light.
-
Remember Campa Cola? It is set to return this Diwali
New Delhi: The red-brick building near Shankar Market is in a dilapidated state. “Do you know Campa Cola was quintessentially a Delhi brand,” says Kamal Jain, who sells stationery and cold drinks across the road from the red-brick building where the carbonated drink was manufactured, and which also served as the company's headquarters. Production of the drink stopped at this location in 1999. The brand was an instant hit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics