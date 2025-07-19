Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s escort vehicle overturns in Mandya, 4 injured: Report

Four members of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s security convoy were injured after their escort vehicle overturned near T M Hosuru Gate in Mandya district on Saturday afternoon, Deccan Herald reported. The incident took place in Srirangapatna taluk while Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru. FILE PHOTO(PTI)

According to the report, the incident took place in Srirangapatna taluk while Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru after attending the Saadhana Samavesha event in Mysuru. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the escort vehicle lost control, causing the car to topple on the highway behind the Deputy CM’s car.

The injured have been identified as Mahesh, Dinesh, Jayalingu, and Karthik. All four were initially administered first aid at the Srirangapatna Taluk Hospital and were later shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment, the report further added.

The vehicle suffered partial damage due to the impact.

Police from the Srirangapatna rural station have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

While Deputy CM Shivakumar was unharmed and proceeded safely to Bengaluru, the incident has raised concerns about road safety and convoy management on busy stretches of highway.

