Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s escort vehicle overturns in Mandya, 4 injured: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 06:59 pm IST

The driver of the escort vehicle lost control, causing the car to topple on the highway behind the DK Shivakumar's car.

Four members of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s security convoy were injured after their escort vehicle overturned near T M Hosuru Gate in Mandya district on Saturday afternoon, Deccan Herald reported.

The incident took place in Srirangapatna taluk while Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru. FILE PHOTO(PTI)
The incident took place in Srirangapatna taluk while Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru. FILE PHOTO(PTI)

According to the report, the incident took place in Srirangapatna taluk while Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru after attending the Saadhana Samavesha event in Mysuru. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the escort vehicle lost control, causing the car to topple on the highway behind the Deputy CM’s car.

(Also Read: ‘Hardly a garbage-free stretch’: Author slams Bengaluru’s civic neglect, calls it collapse of urban governance)

The injured have been identified as Mahesh, Dinesh, Jayalingu, and Karthik. All four were initially administered first aid at the Srirangapatna Taluk Hospital and were later shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment, the report further added.

The vehicle suffered partial damage due to the impact.

Police from the Srirangapatna rural station have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

While Deputy CM Shivakumar was unharmed and proceeded safely to Bengaluru, the incident has raised concerns about road safety and convoy management on busy stretches of highway.

(Also Read: ‘Friend reached Dubai, I'm still in Bengaluru traffic’: Viral post mocking city called ‘not true’ by locals)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s escort vehicle overturns in Mandya, 4 injured: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On