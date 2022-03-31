Karnataka devotees and Andhra vendors clash in Srisailam

A violent clash has broken out between pilgrims from Karnataka and some vendors around the Mallikarjuna temple in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, gutting several stalls and injuring a few people.

The clash occurred due to a midnight altercation between a local tea vendor and devotees from Karnataka, when a person went to buy a water bottle from a tea kiosk near the temple, according to reports.

The dispute between him and the shopkeeper reportedly led to more men from Karnataka gathering at the shop to defend the devotee. An agitated mob soon resorted to arson and damaged the shop, reports said. Several two-wheelers and cars were also damaged in the rampage.

The devotee is said to be stable and undergoing treatments at a hospital, however his identity could not be determined as of yet. id, adding that the situation was brought under control. The vendor has however been identified as Saamelu and investigations are ongoing as to what caused the flareup.

The Srisailam temple attracts lakhs of visitors from Karnataka for the Ugadi Utsavam, and the incident has reportedly made for a tense situation in the temple town and frightened the locals and pilgrims alike.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has requested his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the devotees from the state.

“Pilgrims from Karnataka have been assaulted at Srisailam. A large number of pilgrims from other States visit Srisailam for the religious Jatra (fair). The pilgrims from outside should be ensured proper protection,” Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister said a large number of devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka visit Srisailam. “I have been in constant contact with Andhra Pradesh officials since Wednesday night,” Bommai said.

Stating that the situation is under control, Bommai said two pilgrims were seriously injured and hospitalised, and they are now recovering. Many vehicles belonging to Karnataka were vandalised at Srisailam, sources told PTI.

