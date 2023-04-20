Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Bigwigs including CM Bommai, Siddaramaiah file their papers
Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, with results due May 13. With less than a month remaining, many leaders who got the tickets are filing the nominations.
As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, several leaders are rushing to file their nominations and ramp up campaigns. Bigwigs including CM Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and ex-CM Jagadish Shettar filed their nominations on Wednesday.
The last date for filing nominations is today (April 20), while the last date to withdraw the nominations is April 24. The ruling BJP and Congress have released their full list of candidates, however regional party the JD(S) is yet to announce candidates for 82 seats.
Parties are also in the midst of releasing lists of campaigners, with the Congress party naming its Hubli-Dharwad Central candidate Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party this week after quitting the BJP, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, in its list of 40 star campaigners for the May 10 elections.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 20, 2023 10:33 AM IST
Senior leaders hold massive roadshows, file their papers for Karnataka polls
Several senior leaders including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah filed their nomination papers for the Karnataka assembly polls on Wednesday.
CM Bommai filed his nomination from his traditional seat, Shiggaon, in Haveri district after holding a roadshow along with party national president JP Nadda and Kannada film actor Kiccha Sudeep. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Varuna, reiterating that this would be his last election.