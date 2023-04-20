Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Bigwigs including CM Bommai, Siddaramaiah file their papers
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Bigwigs including CM Bommai, Siddaramaiah file their papers

Published on Apr 20, 2023

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10, with results due May 13. With less than a month remaining, many leaders who got the tickets are filing the nominations.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep during a roadshow in Haveri district on Wednesday.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP National President JP Nadda, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep during a roadshow in Haveri district on Wednesday.(PTI)
Yamini C S
As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, several leaders are rushing to file their nominations and ramp up campaigns. Bigwigs including CM Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and ex-CM Jagadish Shettar filed their nominations on Wednesday. 

The last date for filing nominations is today (April 20), while the last date to withdraw the nominations is April 24. The ruling BJP and Congress have released their full list of candidates, however regional party the JD(S) is yet to announce candidates for 82 seats.

Parties are also in the midst of releasing lists of campaigners, with the Congress party naming its Hubli-Dharwad Central candidate Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party this week after quitting the BJP, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, in its list of 40 star campaigners for the May 10 elections.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Senior leaders hold massive roadshows, file their papers for Karnataka polls

    Several senior leaders including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah filed their nomination papers for the Karnataka assembly polls on Wednesday. 

    CM Bommai filed his nomination from his traditional seat, Shiggaon, in Haveri district after holding a roadshow along with party national president JP Nadda and Kannada film actor Kiccha Sudeep. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Varuna, reiterating that this would be his last election.

Karnataka polls: Congress releases 6th and final list of candidates

Published on Apr 20, 2023

The Congress in the early hours of Thursday released its final list of five candidates for the impending Karnataka assembly elections.

The party released its fifth list on Wednesday of three new candidates. (HT PHOTO)
PTI | Yamini C S

BJP announces candidates for remaining two seats, Eshwarappa's son misses ticket

Updated on Apr 20, 2023

In Shivamogga, the party has given ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's son.

The BJP has announced candidates for all the 224 Assembly segments in the state.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
PTI

Bommai didn’t get enough time as CM

Updated on Apr 20, 2023

Nadda said that his visit to Shiggaon was not only to seek votes for Bommai but to show that voting for the BJP is the “way to further the direction of development that has been given to Karnataka”

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the BJP chief JP Nadda and Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep, held a massive roadshow while he was on his way to file his nomination papers in Shiggaon. (HT Photo)
Arun Dev
