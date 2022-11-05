Karnataka: Election commission offers sign language assistance to voters

Karnataka voters with speech and hearing impairments will get sign language assistance at polling booths - in what is being billed as a 'first-of-its-kind' initiative, the state's chief electoral officer said on Friday. The BJP-ruled state will vote for a new government next year.

The CEO, Manoj Kumar, said, "The Election Commission of India is continuously exploring new measures to enhance accessibility of electoral services to persons with disabilities. In accordance with the commission's policy of 'accessible elections', office of Chief Electoral Officer (Karnataka) has come up with a first-of-its-kind service - assistance (with) sign language interpreters to persons having speech and hearing impairment."

The letter has asked the voters who need such services to contact election officials.

"... a toll free number 1950 can be contacted for any information, feedback, suggestion and complaint. Persons in need of sign language interpreters (or) assistance may approach the State Voter Helpline - e-mail eci.kar1950@karnataka.gov.in. Arrangements will be made..." said the letter.

