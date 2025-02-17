Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka farmer leader injured in accident airlifted from Patiala, hospitalized in Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Feb 17, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar was airlifted to Bengaluru after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Punjab. 

Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Punjab's Patiala, was airlifted to Bengaluru on Sunday for specialized medical care. Shanthakumar was admitted to Manipal Hospital, said a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office.

Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar. (X)
Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar. (X)

Also Read - Family of four found dead in Mysuru apartment, police suspect murder-suicide

According to reports, Shanthakumar suffered a severe spinal injury and had been undergoing treatment at a Patiala hospital since the accident three days ago. After learning about his condition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to facilitate his transfer to Bengaluru via air ambulance for better medical attention.

To ensure a smooth evacuation, Imkongla Jamir, the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, remained in continuous contact with Punjab authorities and the doctors treating Shanthakumar in Patiala. Following the CM’s instructions, an air ambulance was arranged on Saturday, and a medical team, accompanied by two assistants, ensured his safe transfer to Bengaluru.

Also Read - Bengaluru: Milk vendor arrested for pushing mentally ill wife to death from building

The farmer leader, who also serves as the president of the State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, was traveling to Chandigarh alongside other farmer representatives to attend a meeting with government officials and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, when the accident occurred around 5 PM. Initially, he was taken to a multi-specialty hospital in Patiala before being shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.

Who is Kuruburu Shanthakumar?

Kuruburu Shanthakumar is a prominent farmer leader from Karnataka, dedicated to championing agricultural issues and farmer welfare. He holds key positions as the President of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association, General Secretary of the National Turmeric Farmers Association, and Chairman of Raithamitra Farmers Producers Company. Over the years, he has been leading numerous farmer movements, protests and hunger strikes to advocate for fair pricing and improved policies. His leadership has been instrumental in bringing farmers' concerns to the forefront at both state and national levels.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On