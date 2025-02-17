Karnataka farmer leader injured in accident airlifted from Patiala, hospitalized in Bengaluru

Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, who sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Punjab's Patiala, was airlifted to Bengaluru on Sunday for specialized medical care. Shanthakumar was admitted to Manipal Hospital, said a statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office. Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar. (X)

According to reports, Shanthakumar suffered a severe spinal injury and had been undergoing treatment at a Patiala hospital since the accident three days ago. After learning about his condition, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to facilitate his transfer to Bengaluru via air ambulance for better medical attention.

To ensure a smooth evacuation, Imkongla Jamir, the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, remained in continuous contact with Punjab authorities and the doctors treating Shanthakumar in Patiala. Following the CM’s instructions, an air ambulance was arranged on Saturday, and a medical team, accompanied by two assistants, ensured his safe transfer to Bengaluru.

The farmer leader, who also serves as the president of the State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, was traveling to Chandigarh alongside other farmer representatives to attend a meeting with government officials and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, when the accident occurred around 5 PM. Initially, he was taken to a multi-specialty hospital in Patiala before being shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.

Who is Kuruburu Shanthakumar?

Kuruburu Shanthakumar is a prominent farmer leader from Karnataka, dedicated to championing agricultural issues and farmer welfare. He holds key positions as the President of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association, General Secretary of the National Turmeric Farmers Association, and Chairman of Raithamitra Farmers Producers Company. Over the years, he has been leading numerous farmer movements, protests and hunger strikes to advocate for fair pricing and improved policies. His leadership has been instrumental in bringing farmers' concerns to the forefront at both state and national levels.