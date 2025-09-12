Karnataka fixes cinema ticket price at 200, with small premium theatres exempted: Report

The Karnataka government has officially amended its cinema regulations to cap the price of movie tickets across theatres, including multiplexes, at ₹200 (excluding taxes). However, multi-screen cinemas offering premium features and having 75 seats or fewer will not be bound by this limit. This change aims to make cinema more affordable in Bengaluru's urban malls, responding to public demand for regulated ticket pricing.(Reuters File Photo )

The change comes via a notification that modifies the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014, under the Karnataka Cinema Act of 1964, news agency PTI reported. In July, the government rolled out draft rules seeking to set the ₹200 cap and opened them for feedback from the industry and public over a 15-day period. After carefully considering the objections and suggestions, the final rules, named the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, were finalized and will be enforced once published in the Official Gazette.

By fixing this maximum ticket rate, the state aims to make cinema outings more affordable, particularly for those who find multiplex prices steep. Still, the exemption for smaller premium-screen theatres gives some flexibility to venues offering a more upscale experience.

Under Section 19 of the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Act, 1964, this amendment is fully supported by law. Once it’s officially published in the Gazette, the new rule takes effect immediately, the report stated.

This decision responds to long-standing pressure from audiences and stakeholders who have called for regulation of soaring ticket rates, especially in urban centres.

With this measure, ticket prices for regular shows at numbered theatres and multiplexes (barring those small premium ones) should now remain at or below ₹200 before taxes, offering relief to moviegoers across Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)