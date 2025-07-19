Actor Pankaj Tripathi on films not doing well in theatres: Movie tickets are too costly and that’s surely a deterrent!

Lately, less footfall in theatres has been a cause of concern for filmmakers and exhibitors alike. While many cite the surge of OTT and changing tastes of viewers, some argue that the high ticket prices are keeping audiences away from cinema halls. Pankaj Tripathi on his recent visit to Lucknow for the shoot on his film Parivariak ManuRanjan(Photo: HT)

And actor Pankaj Tripathi agrees, saying, “Ticket pricing ek mudda hai aur uski bhi ek bhumika hai [in poor collections]. If a family has to go to the theatre today, it’s a very costly affair. Ticket prices and the food served there are so expensive.”

Recently seen in feature film Metro In Dino, the 48-year-old adds, “I don’t know much about the commercial aspect of cinema, so the business game is beyond my understanding. And as an actor, my focus is just on the film. But I do feel that movie tickets are too costly and that’s surely a deterrent.”

Of late, many actors and filmmakers have also criticised the exorbitant ticket prices, with Aamir Khan saying, “it’s difficult for masses to go to theatres”.

To encourage better footfall, the Karnataka government recently reinstated a cap of ₹200 on movie ticket prices at theatres and multiplexes, for all films, regardless of language.

Pankaj goes on to explain why ticket costs are to be blamed: “On Tuesdays or on National Cinema Day, when the prices are lowered, the occupancy in cinema halls goes up. So, if we have fairly priced tickets, the footfall will surely increase. For a family to spend ₹2,000 and spare five hours (including travel time) is not an easy thing.”

However, he feels that a good project brings people to the theater. “Whenever there is a good film then the audience comes. They came in large numbers in Stree2 (2024). So, I believe, to motivate people to come to the theatre it's either the trailer should be intriguing or it gets a good word-of-mouth.”

Pankaj feels it’s getting tougher to motivate people. “Due to OTT, people can watch in their own space as per their suitable time that too free (through subscription). In theatre, you watch it at their own time and space where he they have to spend commuting, parking and snacking. But, I feel, community viewing has its own charm and that’s why cinema, theatre and festivals are there. OTT does not give that experience.”

He gives an example of Main Atal Hoon (2023) that was released in theatres but it did not work the way it did on OTT.

“Those who watched, loved it. I guess, the ‘niyati’ (fate) of the movie also matters as we have so many examples of movies that did not do well on release and much later or in rerelease did wonders. As an actor I am getting love from both and as a medium does not matter to me. The kind of response I got for Criminal Justice 4 makes me humble. That’s the reason I am doing one film followed by an OTT show,” he concludes.