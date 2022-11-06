Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Former IB officer killed in Mysuru road accident

Karnataka: Former IB officer killed in Mysuru road accident

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 06:29 PM IST

The victim, RS Kulkarni - a retired Intelligence Bureau officer, was walking on the road next to the Computer Science Department of Gangotri (Mysuru University) Campus on Friday evening when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The investigation into the death of an 83-year-old retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer took a twisting turn on Sunday with senior police officials, who initially believed it to be a case of an accident, now suspecting it to be a murder.

The police said that the victim, identified as RS Kulkarni - a retired Intelligence Bureau officer, was walking on the road next to the Computer Science Department of Gangotri (Mysuru University) Campus on Friday evening when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

The miscreants fled the spot after the accident. The police registered a hit-and-run case against the unidentified vehicle driver.

But when the police went through the CCTV footage, they found it to be a deliberate act of the miscreants.

"A case of murder has been registered by Jayalaxmipuram police station. The victim was not walking but was standing on the side of the road. CCTV footage shows that a car without a number plate came and intentionally hit him from behind and escaped," the police said on Sunday.

Mysuru city commissioner of police Dr. Chandragupta said that a case of murder has been registered against the unidentified vehicle driver and a probe has been initiated to identify and nab the accused.

"A team three-member team of senior police officers has been formed to investigate the matter," Chandragupta said while adding that the victim was retired for 23 years, and it is not clear whether the murder was due to professional or personal enmity.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
