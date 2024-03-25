 Karnataka: Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy set to rejoin BJP | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Karnataka: Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy set to rejoin BJP

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 25, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha leader and Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy is set to rejoin the BJP on Monday.

He remarked that to see PM Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister once again, he along with several other party members are joining the BJP.

Also Read - Lok Sabha polls: 15.78 cr cash and alcohol worth 23.37 seized in Karnataka so far

Gali Janardhana Reddy said, "Today I had a meeting with our party leaders. To see PM Modi as the PM once again, we are joining the BJP. I have been working for the BJP since the age of 25 when Lal Krishna Advani carried out the Rath Yatra. BJP party is like my mother."

He further said that PM Modi has made India a world leader.

"In the presence of state BJP President Vijayendra and Lok Sabha election incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, I will join BJP tomorrow at 10 am. PM Modi has made India a world leader. In 10 years, the world is saying that India is a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

Earlier, Gali Janardhana Reddy launched a new party named 'Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha' in 2022.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes on June 4.

Monday, March 25, 2024
