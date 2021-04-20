Karnataka government announces new Covid-19 restrictions as state reports over 21,000 new cases in record one-day spike

The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions after the state reported 21,794 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, a record single-day spike. The new restrictions would come into effect from 9pm on April 21 and stay in effect till 6am on May 4.

On Tuesday, 149 people succumbed to Covid-19 which pushed the state’s total death toll to 13,646, according to a state health department bulletin. So far, 1,198,644 cases have been identified in the state. Active caseload currently stands at 159,158 and the total recoveries has reached 1,025,821 after 4,571 patients were discharged, the bulletin showed.

Earlier on Tuesday, an all-party meeting took place to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state. The meeting was attended by Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, governor Vajubhai Vala, health minister Dr K Sudhakar, and opposition leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and HD Kumaraswamy. Basavaraj Bommai, the minister of state for home affairs, said that the chief minister would take a call on the lockdowns after discussing with experts, news agency ANI reported.

Please click on link below to view Guidelines to contain COVID-19 in the State.https://t.co/36ks4glZct — K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 20, 2021

Here is a look at the new restrictions that are set to come into effect from April 21 in Karnataka -

A night curfew has been imposed across the entire state between 9pm and 6am. However, medical emergencies, industries that require working at night, essential services including pharmacies, movement of all types of goods, travel to railway stations, airports have been exempted during the curfew.

A weekend curfew between 9pm on Friday and 6am on Monday has been implemented. Essential and emergency services, including medical services, have been exempted. Maximum attendance capped at 50 people for marriages and 20 people for cremations/funerals. Places of worship, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes and similar places of entertainment will remain closed. Swimming pools, however, can operate for athletes for training purposes.

Schools, colleges and other education centres will remain closed. Only take-away services have been allowed in restaurants and eateries.

All construction activities have been permitted to operate as usual by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat, fish and animal fodder are allowed to operate. Wholesale markets have been instructed to operate only from open space/playgrounds and are expected to complete the shifting process by April 23.

Private organisations have been advised to have only essential employees on their premises. Government organisations to function with 50 per cent strength and remaining 50 per cent to be involved in Covid-19 containment and management purposes.

No restrictions have been imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and people. Buses, metro trains and other means of transport to operate with 50 per cent capacity. People entering the state from other states to follow existing Covid-19 guidelines.

“For the enforcement of social distancing, Commissioners of Police/Deputy Commissioners may, use the provisions of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973,” the order said. The government also asked the district authorities to strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and the new guidelines issued.