Karnataka government arranges flight tickets to stranded folk artists in Odisha

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 05, 2023 09:54 AM IST

The folk artists from Karnataka went to participate in Folk Fair 2023 at Puri and they landed in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

The Karnataka government has facilitated flight tickets to 17 folk artists who were stuck in Odisha’s Puri as their travel was interrupted due to the train tragedy at Balasore. The folk artists from Karnataka went to participate in Folk Fair 2023 at Puri and they landed in Bengaluru on Sunday night.

A group of Folk artists from Karnataka.
A group of Folk artists from Karnataka.

In an announcement, Karnataka government said, “Team of 17 artists from Karnataka who were to participate in the Folk Fair 2023 at Puri were stranded due to the train accident in Odisha and were not able to get a bus or train to reach their homes. They contacted Labour minister Santosh Lad and we have arranged flight tickets to bring them back. They reached Bengaluru on Sunday night.”

The government also arranged flight tickets to a Volleyball team from Karnataka which was left stranded at West Bengal after the train accident. The team took part in a volleyball tournament in West Bengal’s Chandannagar from May 27 to June 1 and was supposed to return to Karnataka on June 2. However, they didn’t board the train at the last minute as the ticket was not confirmed for some of the players. They all reached Kemepegowda International Airport on Sunday.

The state government on Saturday sent a five-member team headed by labour minister Santosh Lad to bring back Kannadigas who were stranded in Odisha and West Bengal following the train accident.

Meanwhile, Santosh Lad also confirmed that all Kannadigas are safe and nobody is facing any problem. The death toll in the Odisha train tragedy touched 275 and more than 1000 people were injured.

Topics
karnataka government odisha bengaluru + 1 more
karnataka government odisha bengaluru
