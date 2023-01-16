Karnataka government directs CID to take up Santro Ravi case

Alleged sex trafficker Santro Ravi who was arrested by Karnataka police will now be investigated by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID), said Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra. The state government directed CID to take up all cases filed against Ravi, reported news agency ANI.

“The state government has directed the CID to investigate the complaints against Santro Ravi, who is said to be a fraudster,” Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra is quoted as saying by ANI. The opposition earlier linked Santro Ravi’s connections with Jnanendra as pictures of Ravi surfaced along with the home minister. Araga Jnanendra later refuted the allegations of his links with the fraudster and said that he will be punished according to the law.

K S Manjunath aka 'Santro Ravi', accused of being the kingpin in human-trafficking and having links with politicians was arrested by the Karnataka police in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday. He was arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

Last week, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) working President Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged that Santro Ravi has been a BJP worker and many such people are in the party, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader Kumaraswamy also made allegations that Santro Ravi played a crucial role in toppling JDS-Congress coalition government in 2019.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuted the allegations by the opposition and ordered a detailed probe against Santro Ravi.

