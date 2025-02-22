Menu Explore
Karnataka government to form contingency plan to address potential dry spell

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2025 03:57 PM IST

Priyank Kharge said that the district collectors have been instructed to submit reports on local issues to enable emergency planning and implementation.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the state was in the process of formulating a contingency plan to address a potential dry spell.

Krishna Byre Gowda (L), Priyank Kharge (R).(X/@PriyankKharge)
Krishna Byre Gowda (L), Priyank Kharge (R).(X/@PriyankKharge)

Kharge said that the district collectors have been instructed to submit reports on local issues to enable emergency planning and implementation.

"The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Disaster Management convened yesterday to evaluate the situation and develop a preparedness blueprint for the upcoming summer. The RDPR (Government of Karnataka) is in the process of formulating a contingency plan to address a potential dry spell. District CEOs have been instructed to submit reports on local legacy issues to enable more effective emergency planning and implementation," Kharge posted on X.

Read his post here:

This comes after a cabinet sub-committee on Disaster Management concluded a meeting on February 20 to prepare for the upcoming summer, which could bring a potential dry spell.

Earlier, the Karnataka government strongly refuted the allegations over the state's utilisation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) funds in the state and said the state government has "diligently utilized" all funds released by the centre.

The Karnataka government further said that it has even "allocated additional state resources to ensure the smooth implementation of the mission", adding that "any claims suggesting a failure in fund utilization are misleading and not based on facts."

Karnataka government alleged that the state has also faced significant delays in the release of JJM funds from the Government of India for the financial year 2024-25.

Kharge, who is also in-charge of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology departments, said the Karnataka Government has effectively utilized all available Jal Jeevan Mission funds and has demonstrated a strong financial commitment to the mission.

Meanwhile, on February 20, Kharge lauded Google's new campus, 'Ananta,' in Bengaluru, saying it further solidified the city's reputation as India's Silicon Valley.

He emphasised that Bengaluru continues to be the preferred destination for global technology leaders looking to expand their presence in India.

(With PTI inputs)

