Karnataka govt assures Supreme Court no ban on Kamal Haasan's ‘Thug Life’ screening

In a fresh development over the ongoing ‘Thug Life’ row, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has submitted its response to the Supreme Court, clarifying that it has not placed any ban or restriction on the film’s screening, news agency ANI reported. Kamal Haasan had triggered a controversy in Karnataka after claiming that Kannada “originated” from Tamil, sparking protests from several pro-Kannada groups.

In its affidavit, the state also assured the Court that adequate protection and security would be provided should the film’s producers proceed with the release of the Kamal Haasan-starrer in Karnataka. Additionally, the state government emphasized its commitment to safeguarding all parties involved with the film's release.

However, the affidavit also acknowledged that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), the main representative body of the Kannada film industry, had previously written to Kamal Haasan, urging him to apologize for controversial remarks he made about the Kannada language. The actor had reportedly claimed that Kannada “originated” from Tamil, sparking protests from several pro-Kannada groups.

The matter is scheduled for a Supreme Court hearing today, June 19.

Praveen Shetty, chief of a prominent pro-Kannada organisation on Wednesday stated that his organization does not oppose the release of Thug Life. However, he insisted that Haasan should have issued an apology in line with the Karnataka High Court's earlier suggestion.

"We are not opposing the release of the movie 'Thug Life' of Kamal Haasan. It was a simple issue. After hurting the sentiments of Karnataka by saying that the Kannada language has been born out of the Tamil language, he should have apologised as per the suggestions given by the Karnataka HC. But he went to the Supreme Court. Now, the Supreme Court has given an order, so we will accept it. Curbing activism by deploying police is against the Constitution and the law of the land," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also appealed to pro-Kannada organizations to honour the Supreme Court's directive, which had instructed the state to ensure the film’s unhindered release.

"We should all respect the order given by the court in the Kamal Haasan case. I appeal to pro-Kannada organisations that we should not cross our limits and should be peaceful. No one should take the law into their own hands. Our state is a peace-loving state," Shivakumar said.

(With inputs from ANI)