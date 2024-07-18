Bengaluru's GT Mall, which denied entry to farmer in dhoti, faces 7-day closure order from Karnataka government

The Karnataka government announced an action against Bengaluru’s GT Mall after the management did not allow an elderly man inside the mall for wearing a dhoti. The government will likely impose a seven-day closure of GT Mall located in Magadi road. Karnataka govt closes down Bengaluru's GT Mall for 7 days after it denied an entry to dhoti-wearing farmer

A video of an elderly man who was denied entry to watch a movie inside the mall because of his attire went viral on social media. The issue was raised in the ongoing assembly session, and Karnataka Urban Development minister Byrathi Suresh promised strict action against the management.

Speaking in the assembly, Suresh said, “According to the law, the government can shut the mall for seven days. I spoke to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officers, and the mall will be closed for seven days as an action against the incident.”

After Suresh’s announcement, speaker UT Khader welcomed the move and asked the minister to implement it immediately.

In a video that went viral, a 70-year-old farmer identified as Fakeerappa was denied entry into the mall even after holding a valid ticket to watch the movie along with his son Nagaraj. When questioned, the security person said that people who wear dhoti cannot enter the mall according to its rules. Nagaraj took to social media and shared the video, requesting the government to take action.

Farmer groups protest outside mall

Local farmer unions conducted a protest and demanded the management of the mall to issue an apology to the farmer.

Actress and model Gauahar Khan condemned the incident on Instagram. She wrote, “This is absolutely shameful. Strict action must be taken against the mall. This is India, and we all must be proud of our culture.”

Earlier, a similar incident happened at a metro station in Bengaluru, where a man was denied entry because of his attire. Later, BMRCL suspended the people involved in the incident.