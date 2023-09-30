Karnataka govt levying ‘election tax’ to fund Telangana Congress: BRS leader KTR

Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress party’s tactics of levying an "election tax" on builders in Bengaluru saying that this was to fund the Congress unit in Telangana in the ensuing elections. BRS working president KT Rama Rao. (PTI)

"Apparently, Karnataka’s newly elected Congress Government has started levying a political election tax of ₹500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress," a BRS leader posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"Old habits die hard. The grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened Scamgress," he added.

READ | ‘Talking to legal experts should have been done long ago’: Former Karnataka CM Bommai on Cauvery water row

"No matter how much money they pump, the people of Telangana can not be fooled. Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS," he said.

Earlier on September 26, KT Rama Rao hit out at PM Modi over his Telangana formation remark and said that the PM should apologize to the people of the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer to the people of Telangana and apologise to the people through this address," KTR said.

READ | Karnataka govt ‘very casual in its approach’: BJP's Tejasvi Surya on Cauvery row

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1 ahead of the Assembly elections that are slated this year.

Telangana Assembly elections are slated to be held this year and are set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON