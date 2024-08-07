After quick commerce start-up Zepto announced changing its headquarters to Bengaluru from Mumbai, Karnataka government has welcomed the unicorn to the tech capital. This is expected to be a major gain for Bengaluru as it can produce a greater number of direct and indirect jobs in the city. Bengaluru is now home to 45 unicorn start-ups, according to the government data. Karnataka govt welcomes quick commerce start-up Zepto to Bengaluru as it shifts its base from Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge said that Bengaluru is the most preferred place for start-ups as they draw huge funding for scaling their businesses. Kharge wrote, “Bengaluru offers an unparalleled startup ecosystem, boasting. $70.1Bn raised by startups since 2010, with $15.1Bn raised this year alone. Leading in B2B funding at $34.9Bn and B2C funding at $4.9Bn. Home to 45 unicorns valued at $160.8Bn.”

Welcoming Zepto to Bengaluru, he also appealed to other start-ups to consider the city for their primary operations. “Our city is also the most millennial-friendly in India for education and employment, ranking 18th in the Asia Pacific. With 3,600+ funded tech startups and the highest number of employable female talent, Bengaluru is where innovation thrives. Welcome, @ZeptoNow! I invite more startups to join us and flourish in the best startup ecosystem in India,” IT minister added.

Zepto reportedly employees 1,700 to 1,800 employees and the new office in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur is likely to mandate everyone to relocate to the city. However, a report in Money control said that the company will bear all relocation expenses of employees and they have been given enough time to shift to the city.

Zepto’s rivals Swiggy and Dunzo are also based out of Bengaluru, and Blink's headquarters is located in Gurgaon.