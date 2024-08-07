 Karnataka govt welcomes quick commerce start-up Zepto to Bengaluru as it shifts its base from Mumbai | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka govt welcomes quick commerce start-up Zepto to Bengaluru as it shifts its base from Mumbai

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Aug 07, 2024 02:02 PM IST

This is expected to be a major gain for Bengaluru as it can produce a greater number of direct and indirect jobs in the city.

After quick commerce start-up Zepto announced changing its headquarters to Bengaluru from Mumbai, Karnataka government has welcomed the unicorn to the tech capital. This is expected to be a major gain for Bengaluru as it can produce a greater number of direct and indirect jobs in the city. Bengaluru is now home to 45 unicorn start-ups, according to the government data.

Karnataka govt welcomes quick commerce start-up Zepto to Bengaluru as it shifts its base from Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Karnataka govt welcomes quick commerce start-up Zepto to Bengaluru as it shifts its base from Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Also Read - Brigade to develop 1.4 million sqft commercial project in Bengaluru; eyes rental income of 70 crore per year

Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge said that Bengaluru is the most preferred place for start-ups as they draw huge funding for scaling their businesses. Kharge wrote, “Bengaluru offers an unparalleled startup ecosystem, boasting. $70.1Bn raised by startups since 2010, with $15.1Bn raised this year alone. Leading in B2B funding at $34.9Bn and B2C funding at $4.9Bn. Home to 45 unicorns valued at $160.8Bn.”

Welcoming Zepto to Bengaluru, he also appealed to other start-ups to consider the city for their primary operations. “Our city is also the most millennial-friendly in India for education and employment, ranking 18th in the Asia Pacific. With 3,600+ funded tech startups and the highest number of employable female talent, Bengaluru is where innovation thrives. Welcome, @ZeptoNow! I invite more startups to join us and flourish in the best startup ecosystem in India,” IT minister added.

Also Read - Bengaluru eateries and bars to be open till 1 am, government issues orders

Zepto reportedly employees 1,700 to 1,800 employees and the new office in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur is likely to mandate everyone to relocate to the city. However, a report in Money control said that the company will bear all relocation expenses of employees and they have been given enough time to shift to the city.

Zepto’s rivals Swiggy and Dunzo are also based out of Bengaluru, and Blink's headquarters is located in Gurgaon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt welcomes quick commerce start-up Zepto to Bengaluru as it shifts its base from Mumbai
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On