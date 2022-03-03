Karnataka HC puts a halt on protests & processions in Bengaluru

Objecting to the Congress' Padayatra, which has disrupted traffic in Bengaluru for the last 3 days, the Karnataka High Court has ruled against holding protests and processions in the city by any organisation. This would include both political and non-political rallies.

This order was issued by a Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R.Krishnakumar.

During hearing on a PIL, the Karnataka High Court pulled up the government for allowing large rallies within the city of Bengaluru, which leads to massive traffic jams and inconvenience to citizens. Congress has been carrying out the Mekedatu padayatra within the city limits of Bengaluru for the past few days.

The bench also requested that the government to ensure that the protests and agitations remain within the confines of Freedom Park and do not disrupt vehicle riders or ordinary citizens. "It took us one hour to get to the High Court. How are regular people supposed to get around? The government should impose restrictions on this," the bench said.

An order has been issued to empower jurisdictional police inspectors to initiate legal action for violations of IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and the Karnataka Police Act, 1963.

"Since there are several issues with regard to holding of processions qua the rules and whether the processions/protests etc., can be held in accordance with law, having regard to the fact that the processions/protests, etc., have serious repercussions on the city as well as cascading effect on the day to day activity in the entire city, including traffic, etc., pending decision in this petition, we deem it appropriate to direct the state government that no protests/processions/meetings held in the entire city of Bengaluru by any group, political or non-political, except at the Freedom Park, Gandhi Nagar, in an organised manner and ensuring traffic in the city does not get adversely affected, especially during rush hours," the court said in the order.

The Mekedatu Padayatra 2.0, which is demanding that the government implement the project, culminated today at the National College Grounds, where the party has organised a massive convention. With the Mekedatu agitation, Congress hopes to reach out to the people of Bengaluru and the surrounding districts. Thousands of people took part in the padayatra.

The Padayatra resumed from Ramanagara, where it had been disrupted due to the peak of the COVID19 third wave. Congress leaders marched from Mekhri Circle to the Basavanagudi National College Grounds, a distance of 78.9 kilometres.