Karnataka HC reinstates assistant engineer after govt sacks him
- An assistant engineer, who lost his job as his B.Tech degree through distance education was invalid, will at least become a junior engineer, thanks to the High Court of Karnataka.
An assistant engineer, who lost his job as his B. Tech degree through distance education was invalid, will at least become a junior engineer, thanks to the High Court of Karnataka. The engineer also had a diploma in civil engineering and since he had already put in five years in a Karnataka government agency, the High Court ordered he should be considered for reappointment in a post commensurate to the diploma instead of the B. Tech degree.
Devaraja K R had applied for a backlog post of Assistant Engineer (civil) in the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) and was appointed under direct recruitment in July 2016.
In September 2019, the Managing Director of KUWSDB issued a show-cause notice to Devaraja as his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) obtained from the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is not approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Devaraja's contentions in reply to the show-cause notice was rejected and in an order dated July 13, 2021, he was declared ineligible to hold the post of assistant engineer. Devaraja approached the High Court of Karnataka against his ouster from the job.
He contended that though the University Grants Commission (UGC) had declared KSOU certificates issued till 2012-13 were invalid, subsequently the Karnataka government had decided that KSOU certificates shall be recognised/ valid throughout the state.
The KUWSDB contended that the Supreme Court had held in the Orissa Lift Irrigation Corporation case that certificates issued in technical subjects while seeking to impart education through distance learning mode is clearly without recognition at the hands of the UGC and the AICTE. Devaraja's counsel submitted that he had a diploma in Civil Engineering apart from the B.Tech through distance education and since he had already served for five years, he should be allowed to continue.
KUWSBD contended that the diploma would not make him eligible for the Assistant Engineer's post. In the judgment, Justice R Devdas ordered for Devaraja's reappointment based on his diploma in civil engineering to the post of Junior Engineer.
The appointment would be retrospective commencing from the date of his original appointment. "In the light of the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, this Court is of the considered opinion that the respondent-Board is required to consider the request which was made by the petitioner seeking reappointment on the strength of the certificate of Diploma in Civil Engineering obtained by the petitioner."
