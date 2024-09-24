Menu Explore
Setback for Siddaramaiah: Karnataka High Court rejects plea against Governor's approval for probe in site allotment case

ByYamini C S
Sep 24, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Governor Taawarchand Gehlot had sanctioned an investigation against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam.

The Karnataka High Court has rejected a petition from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that challenged Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's approval for prosecution against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah faces scrutiny for allegedly facilitating the illegal allotment of prime sites to his wife in Mysuru. (ANI image)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah faces scrutiny for allegedly facilitating the illegal allotment of prime sites to his wife in Mysuru. (ANI image)

CM Siddaramaiah is facing investigation for alleged illegalities in MUDA allotting as many as 14 sites to his wife in the prime location of Mysuru city.

ALSO READ | Governor seeks report on complaint against CM in fresh MUDA case

The verdict was given by Justice M Nagaprasanna at 12 pm today. This comes after the High Court's interim order on August 19, which provided temporary relief to the CM by instructing a special court in Bengaluru to postpone any further action regarding the prosecution sanction granted by the Governor.

Most recently, Governor Gehlot had sought a detailed report from the state government on Thursday regarding a complaint that claimed MUDA carried out projects valued at 387 crore in breach of regulations, reportedly following verbal directives from Siddaramaiah.

ALSO READ | MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah shares video showing covered portion of letter written by his wife

On August 31, the Governor’s office informed the high court that the approval to prosecute Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA scam was granted after careful consideration, based on three petitions filed by individuals T J Abraham, Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Governor approves prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam'

Amid controversy surrounding the Governor's decision to allow the prosecution of the CM, state ministers and several other Congress workers participated in a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest. The Congress party also accused Gehlot of bias, claiming that while several other cases await his decision, he has been slow to act on them.

