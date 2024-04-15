Karnataka: HDK rejects allegations of him insulting women

Hours after the state commission for women (SCW) issued suo moto against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly making a controversial remark on the dignity of women, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader on Sunday said that he did not insult women but “highlighted that innocent people and women are being misguided”. State commission for women (SCW) issued suo moto against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for allegedly making a controversial remark on the dignity of women. (ANI)

Addressing the election campaign at Turuvekere in Tumakuru district on Saturday in support of alliance candidate V. Somanna Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy said, “The current government introduced five guarantees during the last election, insinuating that the women in my village have lost their way.”

According to the SCW, Kumaraswamy’s remarks as detrimental to the dignity and character of women. The Commission has initiated a suo moto case against him, it said while adding that a notice will be issued to Kumaraswamy to explain his statement before the commission.

Reacting to the issue, Kumaraswamy said, “They’re misleading you with these guarantee schemes. I haven’t insulted women; rather, I’ve highlighted that innocent people and women are being misguided. During my tenure as CM, I introduced numerous schemes for women and provided shelter during challenging times. In response to women’s concerns, I banned arrack in the state. I assure you, my comments were made without any intention to demean or offend.”

At the election campaign in Madekeri, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar criticised Kumaraswamy’s statement and said, “We worship and respect women, which is the culture of the soil. How can one make such a cheap comment? Being the son of a former Prime Minister and an NDA ally, he not only defamed women but the whole human race. How canPM Narendra Modi, who has expressed high respect for women, allow Kumaraswamy to continue the alliance? Do pilgrims or women on pilgrimage go astray? Are women being led astray?” He reassured the women to remain steadfast and continue their fight.

Chief mMinister Siddaramaiah, speaking to the media in Madikeri, said, “The comment made by Kumaraswamy shows what kind of mentality he has towards women. Do women tolerate such derogatory remarks made by the two-time chief minister?”

JD(S), in a post on X, came down heavily on Congress, accusing it of twisting Kumaraswamy’s statement. In its post, the party stated, “Congress, through its fake factory, is misleading people. Kumaraswamy said that through its guarantee schemes, Congress is misleading women.”