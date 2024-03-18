Karnataka: Humiliation in school drives girl to kill self

A 14-year-old student of a government school in Karnataka’s Bagalkote taluk died by suicide allegedly after being accused of theft by her teacher, police said on Sunday. The deceased was a student of class 8 in a government school. (Representational Image)

The class 8 student was a resident of Kadampura village.

The incident happened on March 14 when a government high school teacher, along with other members of the faculty, forced the girls to remove their uniforms to search for ₹2,000 that had allegedly gone missing.

According to the parents of the deceased, the incident left the student feeling humiliated and allegedly pushed her take the extreme step. In their complaint to the police, the girl’s parents have accused the teachers for her death.

Bagalkote district deputy public instruction, BK Nandanur, said, “We will conduct an investigation into the matter.”

“We have registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against head teacher K H Mujawar and Jayashri Mishrikoti, followed by a complaint of the deceased’s parents,’’ Bagalkote rural police station inspector Santhosh Dalavai said.