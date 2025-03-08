Karnataka IT union to protest in Bengaluru, demanding work-life balance and stronger labour laws

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) has announced a protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on March 9, advocating for a better work-life balance and stricter enforcement of labour laws to regulate excessive working hours in the IT sector, The News Minute reported. The IT employees in Bengaluru demand work-life balance and stricter labour laws from the government. (Representative image/Unsplash)

Under the theme "A Healthy Work-Life Balance is Every Employee’s Right," the demonstration aims to shed light on the challenging working conditions faced by thousands of IT professionals in Bengaluru. According to KITU, the standard eight-to-nine-hour workday is largely a myth, as employees are frequently expected to put in overtime without pay, including working on weekends. Many companies also impose an expectation of constant availability beyond office hours, severely affecting the mental and physical well-being of workers.

The report further highlights that in March 2024, KITU submitted a memorandum to the Karnataka Labour Minister, urging the government to implement stricter regulations on working hours and ensure fair overtime compensation. However, despite repeated meetings and protests, the union claims that authorities have failed to take decisive action.

What are the demands?

KITU has put forward several key demands, including the enforcement of daily working hour limits to prevent burnout, revoking the IT sector’s exemption from the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, taking stringent action against labour law violations in IT/ITeS companies, and introducing the Right to Disconnect—allowing employees to refuse after-hours communication without facing consequences.

Last year, IT firms in Bengaluru reportedly lobbied the state government to extend the maximum daily working hours to 14 hours. There were even discussions about amending the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act of 1961 to accommodate this request. However, following significant public backlash, the plan was eventually dropped.