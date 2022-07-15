Karnataka Kashi Yatra website launched: Check how to apply for subsidy here

The Kashi Yatra scheme launched by the Karnataka government last month now has two websites - itms.kar.nic.in and sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in - on which pilgrims can apply for the subsidies and check other related details.

The scheme offers around 30,000 pilgrims cash assistance of ₹5,000 each to take up a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. It was announced by Shashikala Jolle, the Karnataka minister for religious endowment, Hajj and wakf.

The Basavaraj Bommai government said it had set aside up to ₹7 crore for this scheme, which was first announced in the chief minister's budget speech for this financial year.

Each pilgrim will, however, be eligible for the financial aid only once in their lifetime and will be required to upload certain documents to avail the subsidy.

Citizens will be eligible to apply for the scheme if they fit two categories - they should be a native of Karnataka and an adult, i.e., over 18 years old.

To avail the subsidy they will need to submit documents such as proof of domicile and proof of age, which can include voter IDs and the Aadhaar or ration card. Bank account details for funds transfer and Covid vaccination certificates may also be necessary.

Proof of travel may also be a prerequisite to avail the scheme, for which pilgrims might be required to share transport tickets, photos and other bills.

Those who took up pilgrimage to Kashi between April 1 and June 30 can also avail benefits under the scheme if they furnish proof of their visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, such as their darshan ticket, waiting list or their pooja receipt.

Jolle, meanwhile, also announced a special train on Tuesday called the 'Bharat Gaurav', which will cover places like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj in UP.

A subsidy of ₹5,000 will be granted to beneficiaries and the train - which has bogies that resemble important temples - will leave Bengaluru in August.