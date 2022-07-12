'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrim train from Bengaluru to Varanasi next month: K’taka Minister Shashikala Jolle
- Religious Endowment, Haj and Wakf portfolio holder Shashikala Jolle announced a ₹5000 subsidy for pilgrims to travel to Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj via the Bharat Gaurav train, which will leave from Bengaluru next month, news agency PTI reported.
A 'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrimage train will run from Bengaluru to Varanasi in the last week of August, Shashikala Jolle, the religious endowment, Haj and wakf minister, said Monday. The minister said the seven-day journey - spanning 4,161 kilometres - will cover places like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, and will be available to pilgrims at discounted rates.
The tour costs ₹15,000 but the Karnataka government will give a subsidy of ₹5,000.
"Most people desire that the Kashi Yatra (Varanasi pilgrimage) should be undertaken at least once in a lifetime. It was my desire to launch such a programme, which is now fulfilled. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conceptualised this idea and extended all cooperation," the minister was quoted by news agency PTI.
Jolle also said her department formulating the pilgrimage package made Karnataka the first state to provide such a service. Adding that talks were on with the Railways to modify trains and make preparations for the pilgrimage tour, Jolle said that the 'Bharat Gaurav' train was hired by giving a bank guarantee of ₹1 crore.
The 'Bharat Gaurav' train will have 14 coaches with 11 for passenger travel.
Each will represent important temples in the state, with one converted into a temple for passengers to offer prayers. Food, water, accommodation and local transport near pilgrim centres will be arranged by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
The BJP-led government in Karnataka also launched the 'Kashi Yatra' project which offers around 30,000 pilgrims cash assistance of 5,000 each to take up a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.
-
‘Muslim university’ row: Uttarakhand Congress seeks action against BJP leaders
A team of Congress leaders in Uttarakhand on Tuesday met director general of police Ashok Kumar, and sought DGP Kumar's direction to register an FIR against some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who have allegedly been “trying to tarnish former CM and senior leader Harish Rawat's image” by linking Rawat to a statement about setting up a 'Muslim university'. DGP Kumar assured that the matter will be looked into.
-
Idgah Maidan row: Amid bandh call in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, security hiked
A bandh was observed in the Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru on Tuesday over the Idgah Maidan row amid demands it be kept as a playground instead of being given to the Waqf board. Protesters also said Hindu festivals should be celebrated at the maidan, news agency ANI reported. The bandh was called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union, members of which sought support for the bandh by sticking posters and flyers on storefronts and walls.
-
Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains booked for ignoring court summons
A day after Simarjeet Singh Bains, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and Lok Insaaf Party chief, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case, he was booked in another case for skipping court hearings. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.
-
Bihar DM pulls up headmaster for wearing kurta pajama, orders salary cut
A video of district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh of Bihar's Lakhisarai district reprimanding the headmaster of a government primary school for wearing a kurta pajama in school has gone viral. During a surprise inspection of Balgudar primary school that comes under Sadar block of the district on July 6, the DM got furious seeing the headmaster in kurta pajama, a traditional dress of Bihar. “Do you know who you are talking to”, the DM asked.
-
Jharkhand gets 2nd international airport in Deogarh| 5 things to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Deogarh airport on Tuesday in the presence of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. This will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, “We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now.” Here are five things to know about the airport: 1. Deoghar airport pictures: ₹400 crore facility spread across 657 acres 4.
