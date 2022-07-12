'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrim train from Bengaluru to Varanasi next month: K’taka Minister Shashikala Jolle

A 'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrimage train will run from Bengaluru to Varanasi in the last week of August, Shashikala Jolle, the religious endowment, Haj and wakf minister, said Monday. The minister said the seven-day journey - spanning 4,161 kilometres - will cover places like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, and will be available to pilgrims at discounted rates.

The tour costs ₹15,000 but the Karnataka government will give a subsidy of ₹5,000.

"Most people desire that the Kashi Yatra (Varanasi pilgrimage) should be undertaken at least once in a lifetime. It was my desire to launch such a programme, which is now fulfilled. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conceptualised this idea and extended all cooperation," the minister was quoted by news agency PTI.

Jolle also said her department formulating the pilgrimage package made Karnataka the first state to provide such a service. Adding that talks were on with the Railways to modify trains and make preparations for the pilgrimage tour, Jolle said that the 'Bharat Gaurav' train was hired by giving a bank guarantee of ₹1 crore.

The 'Bharat Gaurav' train will have 14 coaches with 11 for passenger travel.

Each will represent important temples in the state, with one converted into a temple for passengers to offer prayers. Food, water, accommodation and local transport near pilgrim centres will be arranged by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

The BJP-led government in Karnataka also launched the 'Kashi Yatra' project which offers around 30,000 pilgrims cash assistance of 5,000 each to take up a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.