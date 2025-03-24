Karnataka leaders' salary hike: How much do Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar draw? Full breakdown of allowances

The salaries of Karnataka’s leaders, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, are set to see a significant increase. This comes after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed two crucial bills last week during its session. The revised pay structure is expected to impose an additional financial burden of ₹62 crore annually on the state exchequer. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

The Karnataka Legislatures Salaries, Pensions, and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, along with the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, have paved the way for substantial salary increments. These bills also raise multiple allowances, including house rent and travel benefits, for legislators and ministers.

What is the salary of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is among the biggest beneficiaries of this revision. His monthly salary, which earlier stood at ₹75,000, has now been doubled to ₹1,50,000 under the new legislation. The hike is aimed at adjusting for inflation and rising living costs, as stated in the bill.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar gets over 100% pay hike

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, along with other ministers, will also see a significant jump in salaries. Their salaries have been raised from ₹60,000 to ₹1,25,000 per month, marking a hike of more than 100%. Additionally, ministers will benefit from increased allowances, with their House Rent Allowance (HRA) rising by ₹1.3 lakh, bringing it to ₹2.5 lakh annually. The sumptuary allowance, meant for official expenses, has also increased by ₹50,000, now standing at ₹5 lakh per year.

Pay increases for other legislative members

Apart from ministers, other key office bearers in the legislative assembly will also benefit from the revised salary structure:

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council will now earn ₹1.25 lakh per month, up from ₹75,000.

The Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairman will receive ₹80,000, compared to their earlier salary of ₹60,000.

The Leader of the Opposition’s salary has been raised from ₹60,000 to ₹80,000.

The Government Chief Whip and Opposition Chief Whip will now receive ₹70,000 per month, up from ₹50,000.

Why was salary increased?

Justifying the pay hike, the state government cited the rising cost of living as a major factor. According to the bill, salaries for the Chief Minister, ministers, and legislators had not been revised in a long time, making an increment necessary. The government also highlighted a 2022 amendment mandating a salary revision every five years, ensuring that pay structures remain in line with inflation and living expenses.