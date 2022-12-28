Karnataka leaders wish for speedy recovery of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Karnataka wished for a speedy recovery of prime minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who has been hospitalized in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji's mother Smt. Hiraben Modi has been admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon.”

Hon?ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's mother Smt. Hiraben Modi has been admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) December 28, 2022

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said that Heeraben will recover soon and remain as PM Modi’s pillar of strength. He wrote, “Praying for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's mother Smt. Heeraben Modi. May she come back from this temporary ailment stronger than before and continue to remain as our beloved PM's pillar of strength."

Praying for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's mother Smt. Heeraben Modi. May she come back from this temporary ailment stronger than before and continue to remain as our beloved PM's pillar of strength. pic.twitter.com/Zezbs8vd2Z — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 28, 2022

Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan also extended their wishes for speedy recovery of Heeraben Modi. While Aravind tweeted, “I pray for the speedy recovery of Maa Heeraben Modi ji, who is the greatest strength of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” PC Mohan wrote, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's mother, #HeerabenModi Ji has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated last night. Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of #Heeraben Modi Ji.”

I pray for the speedy recovery of Maa Heeraben Modi ji, who is the greatest strength of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/LrZ7KmeWlB — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) December 28, 2022

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge too wished for good health of Heeraben Modi. Kharge wrote, “We wish for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister @narendramodiji's mother. Hope she gets well soon.”

The prime minister's mother is currently admitted at UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. The hospital said her condition is stable.

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and his family members sustained minor injuries after the car they were travelling in, met with an accident near Mysuru on Tuesday. However, no major injuries were reported to any of the passengers, police said, adding all were shifted to JSS Hospital in Mysuru and treated for minor injuries.

