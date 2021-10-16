Karnataka logs 470 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Karnataka on Friday recorded 470 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 2,982,869 and 37,931, the health department said.

The day also saw 368 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,935,238.

Active cases stood at 9,671, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 232 new cases and one death, it said.

All other districts in Karnataka reported cases below 100 including 59 in Mysuru, 36 in Dakshina Kannada, 22 in Kodagu, 16 each in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru, 14 in Udupi and 11 in Uttara Kannada.

Regarding Covid fatalities, the bulletin said two deaths each took place in Mysuru and Ramanagara, and one each in Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Udupi.

Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

Twenty-four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 93,806 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 49.3 million.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 60.6 million, with 38,002 people being inoculated on Friday, it added.