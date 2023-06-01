Lokayukta finds unaccounted assets worth 5.6 cr with BESCOM official

The Karnataka Lokayukta, which raided the properties of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) technical director HJ Ramesh in Bengaluru, found disproportionate assets worth ₹5.6 crore on Wednesday, officials close to the developments said. Lokayukta, which raided the properties of BESCOM technical director HJ Ramesh found disproportionate assets worth ₹ 5.6 crore (Agencies)

According to the officials, the raid revealed that Ramesh possessed gold, silver, shares, alcohol, a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler, and household articles with an approximate value of ₹1.4 crore. Additionally, three properties worth ₹4.2 crore were uncovered. These properties include a 0.75-acre plot in Dobaspete, a house under construction at BEML layout in Basaveshwaranagara, and a property in Devanahalli.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted searches at 57 locations across 11 districts, targeting 15 government officers suspected of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income. Among those raided were T V Narayanappa, the deputy director of factories in Bengaluru’s labor department, S D Rangaswamy, a gram panchayat secretary, Pramod Kumar N G, an executive engineer from the Bengaluru civic agency, N Muttu, the chief accounts officer of Mysuru Urban Development Authority, and J Mahesh, a superintending engineer at Mysuru city corporation.

The Lokayukta’s office stated that the total value of the disproportionate assets would be determined once the search operation is completed.

