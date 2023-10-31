Karnataka: Lokayukta searches 70 places linked to 17 officials in DA case

Bengaluru Raids were conducted at various locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Belagavi, among other districts, in Karnataka. (HT Archives)

Lokayuktaka sleuths on Monday raided more than 70 locations across the state, belonging to 17 government officials accused of amassing wealth wealth to the tune of ₹38 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income, officials said.

“We have registered 17 cases against public servants across Karnataka. These raids are going on at 70-odd locations,” Inspector General of Police (Lokayukta) A Subramanyeahwara said.

Raids were conducted at various locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara, and Belagavi, among other districts, in the state.

Lokayukta sources said a huge amount of cash, gold, immovable properties, luxury vehicles, investment in land, stocks, and expensive gadgets were found during the raids.

Several teams of Lokayukta police assisted by the jurisdictional police carried out the searches in a pre-dawn swoop, a senior Lokayukta official said.

The Lokayukta officials raided Assistant Revenue Officer Chandrappa in Bengaluru. In September, Chandrappa was caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of ₹10,000. The Lokayukta sleuths had raided his residence and recovered several documents.

Raids were also conducted on Deputy Director of Factories, Boilers and Industrial Safety Srinivas’ house, Slum Board Chief Engineer Balaraj, Executive Engineer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board Shashi Kumar, Junior Engineer in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation HE Narayan among other officials across the state.

