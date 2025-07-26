Karnataka lowers SSLC pass marks to 33% starting academic year 2025-26

The Karnataka government has released a draft notification proposing a reduction in the pass percentage for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination from 35% to 33%, effective from the academic year 2025-26. The draft, titled Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025, was issued on Thursday.(PTI/File photo)

According to news agency PTI, the draft, titled Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025, was issued on Thursday. As per the revised guidelines, students will now be required to secure a minimum average of 33% marks, calculated by combining scores from both internal assessments and external examinations, in order to be declared as having passed.

The change has been introduced through an amendment to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Act, 1966, the report added.

The official notification from the Department of School Education & Literacy specifies: “Candidates shall secure an average of 33 per cent marks in internal assessment and external examination combined and shall be declared pass if they secure at least 206 marks out of a total of 625 marks, including at least 30 per cent marks in each subject out of the total marks of the respective subject.”

The government has opened a 15-day window for the public to submit objections or suggestions regarding the proposed changes.

KRIES schools shine

At 91 per cent, the SSLC pass rate of Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS) schools for the academic year 2024–25 has far surpassed the state average of 62.34 per cent, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa recently said.

"We have embraced education as a noble instrument in our pursuit of social justice," Mahadevappa told PTI.

KREIS is a network of residential educational institutions run by the Karnataka government, providing free residential education to socially and economically disadvantaged children.

(With agency inputs)

