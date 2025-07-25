Dharmasthala mass burials: SIT begins operations from Belthangady

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to investigate serious allegations linked to the Dharmasthala police station has officially begun its operations from Belthangady, officials confirmed on Friday. The SIT was constituted in response to a complaint submitted to the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) by a resident of Dharmasthala town.

The complaint alleged a series of grave offences including illegal detention, custodial torture, extortion, and irregularities related to property transactions. Several police personnel and other individuals were named in the allegations.

To ensure the safety of the complainant and facilitate an impartial probe, the SIT has been stationed in Belthangady rather than Dharmasthala. According to sources, the team has already commenced formal procedures, including the collection of preliminary information related to the charges. Statements from those involved are expected to be recorded in the coming days.

The case attracted widespread public and media attention after the complainant's letter was circulated extensively across social media platforms. This prompted swift action from the state Home Department, leading to the formation of the SIT.

The complainant, who claims to have suffered illegal confinement and financial coercion, has also requested security for his family and a fair investigation. He has alleged collusion between certain police officials and influential local individuals.

According to reports, SIT officers are maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the team's activities and whereabouts. Senior officials have assured that the investigation will be thorough and unbiased, with the SIT expected to submit its findings to the government within a defined timeframe.

