Karnataka: Man dies in elephant attack in Hassan, villagers stage protest

A man died in an elephant attack in Mattavara village of Belur taluk in Hassan district on Thursday evening, forest officials said, an incident that spotlights recurring human-animal conflicts in the region.

The man, identified as Vasanth (45), a labourer, was trampled to death by the elephant while he was returning home with his co-worker from a coffee plantation field. The other man managed to escape.

Protesting against the forest department, locals refused to allow removal of Vasanth’s body until a permanent solution to the growing human-elephant conflicts is worked out.

‘’ We have sent a proposal to the state government to translocate five rogue elephants in the region and are waiting for approval. We will capture the elephants soon after getting permission” assistant conservator of forests (ACF) SP Mahadeva said.

He said the operation to capture the elephants would begin from Monday onwards. Mahadeva said ₹15 lakh compensation was given to the deceased’s family.

Villagers expressed their frustration over the lack of effective measures to safeguard their lives. “There is no guarantee that a labourer will leave home and come back alive. We don’t want your solution. If a human being is killed, you will pay ₹15 lakh. A man earns ₹15 lakh in a year. The government has not paid attention to the lives of such people,” a resident Mattavara village said, requesting not to be named.

Protesting locals said they will not disperse until security of their lives is assured. They wanted forest minister Eshwar Khandre to address the issue.

Hassan district has witnessed frequent elephant movements in Belur, Alur, and Sakaleshpur taluks, leading to damage to crops and threat to human lives. Despite the formation of Rapid Response Teams (RRT) and the Elephant Task Force, aimed at minimizing human-elephant conflicts, the recent incidents put question mark on the efficacy of existing preventive measures.

Belur MLA Hullalli Suresh, who visited the protest site, pacified the agitated locals and warned forest officials. “Failure to prevent the recurrence of elephant attacks could lead to heightened unrest, even the possibility of militancy,” Suresh said.