Karnataka medical college slaps action against 38 students for doing ‘reels’ in hospital premises

A group of 38 medical students from Karnataka’s Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) slapped with an action for shooting Instagram reels at the hostel premises. The hospital management reportedly extended the housemanship training for ten days as an action. Karnataka medical college slaps action against 38 students for doing ‘reels’

It was the last few days of the internship in the college in which they had studied for five years, and they decided to make it memorable by dancing for Instagram reels. The students picked the hospital premises where they work daily for the shoot and recorded the video. They shared it on social media with the caption ‘Reel it, feel it’, and these videos went viral.

The management immediately acted against the students who were part of performing and recording the videos in hospital premises and slapped an extension notice against them. The students, however, reportedly submitted an apology and claimed that it is part of their pre-graduation ceremony.

Speaking to The Times of India, the director of GIMS Dr. Basavaraj Bommanahalli said, “Students said that as it is the last phase of college life, they did these videos. However, making such videos on the premises of the hospital might cause inconvenience to patients. We initiated an action against these students.”

Earlier, a doctor was suspended for conducting a pre-wedding photoshoot inside the operation theatre in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “All contract employees, including doctors and staff performing duties in the health department, should perform their duties as per the government service rules. I have already instructed the concerned doctors and all the staff to be careful so that such abuses do not happen in government hospitals.”