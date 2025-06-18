Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge denied permission to travel to US: ‘Will seek explanation’

Karnataka’s Minister for IT and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, has been barred from travelling to the United States to attend key international tech conferences. Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(ANI)

According to a report by Indian Express, Kharge, who is currently in France on an official visit, was expected to head to the US next to take part in two high-profile events: the BIO International Convention in Bostonone of the world's largest biotech gatherings, and the Design Automation Conference in San Francisco.

However, at the last minute, the Union government reportedly withheld the necessary clearances for his travel, despite allowing state officials in his delegation to proceed, the report added.

Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Kharge refrained from reacting strongly but indicated that he would seek a formal explanation once back in India. “I’m holding back on making any public statements for now. Once I’m back in Bengaluru, I will seek a clear explanation from the Government of India regarding this denial,” he wrote.

(Also Read: Karnataka government proposes 10-hour workdays, higher overtime cap: Report)

Kharge, the son of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, had been in France since June 11 to represent Karnataka at multiple international events, including VivaTech 2025 and the Paris Air Show.

The next leg of his tour was to further the state’s ambitions in biotechnology and electronics by engaging with global investors and innovators in the US.

According to Indian Express, clearance for the US leg of his trip had been pending for several days and was ultimately denied without a stated reason.

Kharge is expected to return to Bengaluru on Thursday. The denial has triggered speculation about political motives behind the Centre’s decision, especially given Kharge’s senior position within the Congress-led Karnataka government.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body engineer caught red-handed taking ₹10 lakh bribe, arrested)