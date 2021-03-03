IND USA
Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Twitter/@BYRBJP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation

“There should be an investigation into this. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the Cabinet,” Ramesh Jarkiholi wrote in his letter to the chief minister
By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:14 PM IST

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Karnataka’s water resources minister, on Wednesday resigned from chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s Cabinet a day after allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak in Belagavi district.

In his resignation letter that was shared by the chief minister’s office (CMO), Jarkiholi has said that the allegations are “far from the truth”. “There should be an investigation into this. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the Cabinet,” Jarkiholi wrote in his letter to the chief minister on Wednesday.

Jarkiholi, who had defected from the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress coalition government after he was dropped from the Cabinet for non-performance, was forced to step down as minister for a second time in three years.

Jarkiholi is accused of sexually exploiting an unnamed woman in the guise of helping her land a government job.

Dinesh Kalahalli, a social activist, filed a police complaint on Tuesday in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park station. An unverified video purportedly showing the minister in a compromising position with an unidentified woman has gone viral, with TV channels in Karnataka playing the incident on loop.

An alleged phone call between the two, in which the minister is purportedly making corruption allegations against Yediyurappa is also being used against the BJP-led government in the state.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the contents of the video or the call.

Already under pressure for non-performance, internal fighting and fledgling financial situation, the incident has added to the troubles of the Yediyurappa-led government that has two years before the next assembly election in 2023.

Ramesh is one of five Jarkiholi brothers, three of whom are in active politics—including one in the BJP and another in the Congress. The family wields significant influence over the border district of Belagavi, the second-largest political constituency in Karnataka.

The police are yet to register an FIR as the complainant is not related to the victim or her family.

According to the complaint letter, a copy of which HT has seen, the woman first approached the minister for help with a short film and was later promised a job with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

Though there are many theories surrounding the incident, the facts of the case is still to be made clear by the police who have initiated an investigation into Kalahalli’s complaint.

Jarkiholi’s resignation comes a day before the state budget session is due to commence.

