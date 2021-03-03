Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation
Ramesh Jarkiholi, Karnataka’s water resources minister, on Wednesday resigned from chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s Cabinet a day after allegations of sexual exploitation surfaced against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak in Belagavi district.
In his resignation letter that was shared by the chief minister’s office (CMO), Jarkiholi has said that the allegations are “far from the truth”. “There should be an investigation into this. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the Cabinet,” Jarkiholi wrote in his letter to the chief minister on Wednesday.
Jarkiholi, who had defected from the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S)-Congress coalition government after he was dropped from the Cabinet for non-performance, was forced to step down as minister for a second time in three years.
Also Read | Karnataka minister faces allegations of sexual exploitation
Jarkiholi is accused of sexually exploiting an unnamed woman in the guise of helping her land a government job.
Dinesh Kalahalli, a social activist, filed a police complaint on Tuesday in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park station. An unverified video purportedly showing the minister in a compromising position with an unidentified woman has gone viral, with TV channels in Karnataka playing the incident on loop.
An alleged phone call between the two, in which the minister is purportedly making corruption allegations against Yediyurappa is also being used against the BJP-led government in the state.
Hindustan Times could not independently verify the contents of the video or the call.
Already under pressure for non-performance, internal fighting and fledgling financial situation, the incident has added to the troubles of the Yediyurappa-led government that has two years before the next assembly election in 2023.
Ramesh is one of five Jarkiholi brothers, three of whom are in active politics—including one in the BJP and another in the Congress. The family wields significant influence over the border district of Belagavi, the second-largest political constituency in Karnataka.
The police are yet to register an FIR as the complainant is not related to the victim or her family.
According to the complaint letter, a copy of which HT has seen, the woman first approached the minister for help with a short film and was later promised a job with the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
Though there are many theories surrounding the incident, the facts of the case is still to be made clear by the police who have initiated an investigation into Kalahalli’s complaint.
Jarkiholi’s resignation comes a day before the state budget session is due to commence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kichcha Sudeepa: We don’t need to put Kannada film industry on the map, it has always been there
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka minister faces allegations of sexual exploitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Anand: I have been spoilt in the Kannada film industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Congress chief sets ball rolling on ‘padayatra’ plan
- Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar intends to march to at least 100 assembly constituencies where the party lost in the 2018 elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 22% Covid-19 vaccination amid glitches on Day 1 in Bengaluru
- BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, said that the app and portal were unable to handle the traffic and the glitches needed to be fixed at the earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is stirring the caste cauldron in Karnataka?
- The Karnataka government has blamed the opposition for fishing in troubled waters by trying to take political advantage of the agitations but Yediyurappa may have to look within.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna: The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else, you feel you are answerable to them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puneeth Rajkumar: Soon, we will have Kannada web shows as well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Senior citizens, those with comorbidities to be jabbed from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox